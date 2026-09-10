At least 5 dead, dozens missing as massive fire breaks out on passenger ferry in Philippines.

Manila:

At least 5 people died and dozens went missing as massive fire broke out on a passenger ferry in Philippines on Thursday, the coast guard said. Preliminary reports suggest 42 people have been rescued so far and efforts are ongoing, so the count of 87 people missing may change, coast guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said in a radio interview.

Incident was reported when the ferry MV June Aster sailed from Manila

The incident was reported when the ferry MV June Aster sailed from Manila and was near Coron in Palawan province. Cayabyab said 134 people were on board including 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

The fire broke out on the M/V June Aster about 2.2 kilometres (1.3 miles) offshore, the coast guard said and added that five casualties had been brought ashore. One video shared by the coast guard on social media showed the vessel completely engulfed in the fire.

Coast guard Captain Noemi Cayabyab told a local radio station that based on the data we have right now rescued (42) and the casualties, we still have 87 people who are unaccounted for. She said, however, to make it clear, this is live data and may change as our search and rescue operations are ongoing. She added that out of those rescued, 38 were passengers and four were crew.

Efforts underway to exstinguish fire on ferry

She said she is not able to obtain information from the rescued individuals because they have not been able to speak with them, she added that attempts to put out the blaze were ongoing. The Philippine Coast Guard released the images of people being rescued after a ferry caught fire in Philippines. The photos, taken during the night rescue operation, show groups of people and coast guards helping passengers off small vessels.

According to BBC, the coastguard said it has been trying to extinguish the fire on the ferry while patrolling its immediate vicinity, but the weather has been challenging for the rescue operation as well. A coastguard spokesperson said the weather was poor, and the waves in the area were strong and the reports from the vessel indicate strong currents in the area.

What challenges the rescue operation is facing?

A coastguard spokesperson said the weather was poor, and the waves in the area were strong and the reports from the vessel indicate strong currents in the area. It should be noted that the ferry had departed from the Port of Manila and was travelling south towards Coron in Palawan when the fire broke out about 1.2 nautical miles (2.2 km) north-east of Barangay Marcilla.

Local reports suggested that 42 people were rescued, including 38 passengers and four crew members and all the survivors have been taken to an evacuation centre in Barangay Turda, north of Marcilla, as the incident occurred relatively close to the mainland. The officials stated that the figures remain preliminary and could change as search and rescue operations continue. Notably, the cause of the fire is also under investigation.

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