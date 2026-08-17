Kashmera Shah shares cryptic post amid Govinda-Sunita Ahuja's public feud: 'People cheating…'

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing public tensions between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, actor Kashmera Shah shared a cryptic post about love, marriage and infidelity. Kashmera, who is married to Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek, posted a picture of a heart-shaped formation in the sky and questioned whether true love still exists.

What did Kashmera Shah write amid Govinda-Komal Rani's growing buzz?

In her Instagram post, Kashmera wrote, “So is this what true love looks like? Does it exist? Does anyone love someone so much that they will pay for this and make their person feel special?” She then spoke about her disappointment with relationships, saying she was feeling “so disillusioned by marriages breaking and people cheating” and needed a “reality check.” Though she didn't name anyone, the timing of her post left fans thinking whether her post was directed towards Govinda's buzz with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. Take a look:

Govinda recently called out wife Sunita Ahuja's language

After Sunita Ahuja's reactions, Govinda spoke about the ongoing controversy about him and Roopa co-star and objected to what he described as Sunita's use of abusive language while talking about him. He said such remarks could also influence younger people who look up to her.

The actor said, "Aur haan, main specially yeh punah kahunga. Sunita ji, aap bahut zyada maa-behen ki gaaliyaan dene lagi hain. Kahin aapke hi saath log phir maa-behen ki gaali dena shuru kar denge to bahut lajjit ho jaayenge hum sab. Don't do this. Aap sasta kar diya hai yeh maa-behen ka naam. Aapse yeh apekshit nahin hai."

Govinda also accused Sunita of not extending the same support to his work that he had shown towards hers. He recalled helping her with her projects and said, "Jo kaam baahar mujhe milta hai, woh main karta nahin hoon, aur jo main kar raha hoon, usmein aap hastakshep kar rahi hain. Aur jab aap apna kaam kar rahi thi, chahe woh khaane ka show tha, chahe woh lock Upp tha, Tina se kehkar dono shows mein aapne aise-vaise, yen-ken-prakaren mujhe bulvaya aur mujhse sevaayein lein. Khair, woh toh aapka haq hai."

Govinda says public comments could affect his career

Govinda also claimed that the remarks were coming at a time when he had started working on a film. He expressed concern that the public criticism could affect his professional image and business. He said, "Aur jis waqt maine film shuru ki hai, aap ek bhi kasar nahin chhod rahi hain ki main logon ke dil se utar jaaun, badnaam ho jaaun ya kuch aisa ho jaaye ki mera business na ho."

He further appealed to Sunita not to publicly shame people who come into the film industry from modest backgrounds. "Kisi gareeb parivaar se jab log film line mein aate hain, unhein is kadar lajjit ya badnaam mat kijiye ki woh bhaag jaayen, woh darr jaayen. Aap mein kshamata hai, aap mein taqat hai. Shohrat, izzat aur daulat, sab Ishwar ne di hai. Iska matlab yeh nahin hai ki jiske paas yeh sab nahin hai, use aap zaleel karein."

Govinda responds to comments about his age

Govinda also addressed Sunita's comments about his age and his choice to work with younger actresses. He pointed out that several established Hindi film actors have worked with younger performers over the years.

He said, "Umar ka yeh jo silsila aapne chalaaya hai, to main aapki jaankari ke liye punah yaad dila doon ki desh ke sabhi bade kalakaron ne un sabhi ladkiyon ke saath kaam kiya jo youngsters rahi hain. Unhein achchi filmein, naam, shohrat aur izzat mili. Aur inhein yuvaon ke saath kaam karne ka mauka mila, isi liye yeh yuva nazar aaye. Aap yeh nahin chah rahi hain ki main yuva kaise dikh sakta hoon."

He also alleged that Sunita was harming a larger business with her comments and referred to the people around her. "Aap apni chhoti si apekshaon mein ek bahut bade business ke saath ghat karne mein lagi hui hain. Aapke peeche jo group hai, jo gang hai, unse sabhi waqif hain. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki woh waqfiyat bahut zyada khulkar saamne aa jaayegi. To aapke liye bhi yeh cheez shobha nahin degi."

Govinda asks Sunita to maintain boundaries

Towards the end of his message, Govinda asked Sunita to stop making public statements about him. He also said there could be a time when she may need his support again. He said, "Aur mujhe aisa lagta hai ki aage bhi shayad aapko meri kahin na kahin, kisi na kisi mukaam par zaroorat padegi. To aap kripya aise bayaan dekar yeh jo podcast chala rahi hain aur yeh jo beizzati ki ja rahi hai... aap thoda sa apni had mein rahiye. Aisi aapse prarthana hai. Dhanyavaad!"

On the work front, Govinda is making his acting comeback with Roopa. He was last seen in Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja in 2019.

Also read:

Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar, actress spotted with Govinda at airport?