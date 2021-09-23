Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAPILSHARMA/MOHAMMADKAIF The Kapil Sharma Show: Fan comment on Mohammad Kaif pic with Aishwarya Rai leaves cricketer embarrassed

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma has been impressing everyone with his comic skills in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Every weekend the makers surprise the audience by welcoming one or the other celebrity as special guest. Yet again, the same will happen when former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will mark their presence on the stage. A promo of the upcoming episode was shared by the makers on Instagram which gives a glimpse of the fun laughter riot. However, the segment which left everyone ROFLing was when the host reads out a comment on the picture of Kaif with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.

The picture which was shared on Instagram featured the two of them in a flight and was taken in the year 2018. Alongside the same, he wrote in the caption, "Delightful conversation with a wonderful person."

The cheeky comment that left Kaif embarresed read, "Aishwarya ji dhyaan rakhna… yeh fielding mein kuch zyada hi acche hai (Aishwarya be careful, he's too good at fielding."

The promo shows Kapil asking the cricketers about love marriages. As soon as he showed everyone the picture, Kaif hid his face in his hands as Kapil says, "Bahar fielding karne ka time kab mil jaata hai aapko? Aap fielder bade achche hai, main isliye pooch raha hoon (When do you get the time to do fielding outside? I am asking you because you are a great fielder)."

The video was shared on the official Instagram handle of the channel with a caption reading, "#TheKapilSharmaShow Comedy ke manch par hogi hasi ke chaukon aur chakkon ki barsaat, kyunki cricket jagat ke do yaar @virendersehwag aur @mohammadkaif87 aa rahe hain eksaath! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

Not just Kaif, Kapil even asked Sehwag whether he did some household chores during the lockdown to which he replied, "Yaar, main Nawab of Najafgarh hoon. Main kaam karunga."

Speaking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it began this year after the host decided to return post his long break. Kapil welcomed his son Trishaan earlier this year and wanted to spend quality time with his family. This is the reason the shoot was suspended for six months.

The new season has till now welcomed stars like--Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, Govinda and his wife Sunita.