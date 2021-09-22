Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHIVANI SWAMI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani wins Rohit Shetty's show, wife Neha shares picture of trophy

For those waiting for the finale episode of 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,' there's a spoiler alert. The stunt-based reality show was shot a few months ago in Cape Town, South Africa but the finale episode was filmed in Mumbai. For those unversed, the finalists of the season viz Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Rahul Vaidya will be seen fighting with each other for the trophy. While the finale episode is scheduled to telecast on Sep 25, 26 but it seems that the name of the winner is finally out. Yes, that's true! And he is none other than 'Naagin' actor Arjun Bijlani who has lifted the trophy of this season of Rohit Shetty's show.

While the channel has not announced the details of the winner yet, Arjun's wife and fans have flooded the social media with the congratulatory messages for the 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' star. Taking to Instagram, Arjun's wife Neha Swami Bijlani wrote, "I'm soooooo proud of you my jaan... I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani."

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora brutally trolled for her weird walk in viral video, netizens ask, 'ye konsa style hai bhai?'

She has also posted a picture of the trophy on her Instagram Story. Arjun even hosted a party at his home to celebrate his victory. Other contestants of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' were also present at the bash.

Here's the picture of the trophy:

Image Source : INSTA/NEHABIJLANI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 3: Neha Kakkar reveals the kind of baby she wants with Rohanpreet Singh amid pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, he shared a picture of the whole KKK 11 team on Instagram and wrote, "Aaj ek baar phir ek saath .. A memory for a lifetime .. SEASON 11 .. Love u guys … mazaa aaya … #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi."

Here's looking at Arjun from the shooting of finale episode of the show in Mumbai.

The show began with celebrities like Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari,Saurabh Raj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul as contestants.

ALSO READ: Roadies X9: Teaser of Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia's adventure reality show OUT. Seen yet?