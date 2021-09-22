Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Malaika Arora brutally trolled for her weird walk in viral video, netizens ask, 'ye konsa style hai bhai?'

Malaika Arora is one of the much-loved and looked upon actresses of the Bollywood industry. The diva is known for her killer fashion sense and fitness. This is reason why the 47-year-old model is called the yummy mummy of the tinsel town. She grabs eyeballs either through her Instagram posts, gym sessions or her outing with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. However, recently what caught everyone's attention was her 'weird' walk when she headed to yoga classes in Mumbai. Clad in black half tights, black crop top, slippers and a top knot bun, Malaika was cliked by the paps when she stepped outof her walk and moved inside.However, the way she walked inside the building premises in the video left the netizens taking a dig at her.

The video has been shared by not just several photographers but also some of her fan pages and the comments section is filled with comments trolling her. People compared her walk to that of a 'duck' while many asked the reason why her walk was conspicuous. There were others who made fun and said that ironically she is a judge on 'India's Next Supermodel.'

Have a look at the same here:

A number of comments dropped on the post. A person wrote, "Ye koinsi chalne ki style hai Bhai," while another user wrote, "Why is she walking in such a weird manner?" One user commented, "Why is she walking like this .though she is a judge on a show indias next supermodel" and another one questioned, "Iske pair me Kya dikat hai."

See her pictures from outside the yoga class here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Malaika Arora spotted outside her yoga class

Recently she was clicked walking hand-in-hand with her actor-boyfriend in the city.

Malaika's latest Instagram post for her 13.4 million followers was about practising Vrikshasana. She wrote, "Happy Monday Everyone! Let’s get the new week started with #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek - Vrikshasana, also known as the Tree Pose. This asana helps with balance and concentration."

On the professsional front, she is currently seen judging MTV show Supermodel Of The Year season 2 along with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. She was also seen in reality shows like Star Vs Food, India’s Best Dancer and made a special appearance in Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.