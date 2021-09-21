Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEHAKAKKAR Dance Deewane 3: Neha Kakkar reveals the kind of baby she wants with Rohanpreet Singh amid pregnancy rumours

Singer Neha Kakkar is counted amongst one of the most talked-about celebrities of the town. Be it her songs, Instagram posts or outings with husband Rohanpreet Singh, her name is always in the limelight. A similar incident happened when a few days back reports of her being pregnant started doing rounds on the internet. It was being said that she would announce the good news during her special appearance on Bigg Boss OTT but nothing of that sort happened. However, in a recent 'mahasangam' episode of reality show Dance Deewane 3 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the 'Kaala Chashmah' singer opened up about having a kid like a contestant Gunjan.

Neha got impressed by Gunjan's dance moves on the song Lungi Dance so much so that she expressed her desire of having a baby like her with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. She said, "Bhagwan apko saare duwayein dein (May god bless you!). Rohu (Rohanpreet) and I haven’t thought of having a baby yet. But if we ever have a baby, we would want to have a baby like Gunjan."

Not only this but she even enjoyed her fan moment after meeting Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit. She was in tears as she said, "After meeting you, I have finally learnt what fangirl moment is."

Speaking about the Mahansangam episode, it featured KKK11 contestants Divyanka Tripathi, Rahu Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tripathi and Varun Sood along with the host Rohit Shetty. Apart from this, the judges of dance reality show Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia also marked their presence. For those unversed, the finale episode of the stunt-based reality show will take place in the coming weekend.

Coming back to Neha, she and Rohanpreet are known for their adorable social media PDA. The couple got hitched in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi in October last year which was attended by close friends and relatives.

They met during the shooting of their song 'Nehu Da Vyah' and fell in love. After dating for a while, they finally decided to take their relationship to the next level.