Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Roadies X9: Teaser of Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia's adventure reality show OUT. Seen yet?

The Television viewers enjoy a number of reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Splitsvilla, Kaun Banega Crorepati and others but the popularity which MTV's popular show Roadies X9 has knows no bound. The youth-based show has been running successfully over the years now and sees contestants coming in from all across the country. For those unversed, the adventure-based reality show involves participants performing tough stunts in order to survive. Not only this but the show is also known for the ugly fights which happen not just between the teams but also their gang leaders viz Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar. Yet again, the show is returning to the small screens with Rannvijay Singha as the host.

Titled 'Roadies X9,' the first teaser of the much-loved shows was announced on the official Instagram handle of the OTT platform Voot. The video was captioned, "Got that X factor in you? We’re super excited to see what you’ve got in store for us ! Head over to the Voot app and register to be on the newest season of #MTVRoadies."

Have a look at the same here:

Anyone who thinks has an X-factor in them can now send their entries on Voot as the registration process has begun. The show's adventure is about to begin!

The reality show has given a number of popular faces to not just the Television but also the film industry. Celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Prince Narula, Priyank Sharma, Bani J, Rannvijay Singha, Vishal Karwal, etc. have all participated in the show.

The winner of season 18 was Hamid Barkzi. Recalling the winning moment, he and Nikhil shared a post with certain pictures on Instagram reading, "So @hamidbarkzi07 just reminded me that it’s been a year since this happened. Hamid won #RoadiesRevolution That one night that stretched into Dawn, where he realised his dream and the rest of us as #TeamLoyalty were just so incredibly proud and happy for him. @michaelajayofficial came second and while I know he was disappointed, he was also immensely happy for his brother Hamid.

It’s been a year and a bit, since I met and got to know these four wonderful people - @arushi.chawla @kevinalmasifar @hamidbarkzi07 and @michaelajayofficial and it’s been my privilege and honour to be their friend. So thank you #TeamLoyalty and everyone who supported us. Thank you @mtvroadies for bringing us together. I wish you well for whatever you have planned for the future ..and wherever you go."

Meanwhile, the viewers are currently enjoying another reality show Splitsvilla 13 these days which is hosted by Rannvijay and Sunny Leone.