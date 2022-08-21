The Kapil Sharma Show is back! Comedian drops new look and fans are excited

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAPIL SHARMA Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma is ready to be back on television with his 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. On Sunday, taking to his social media handles, the comedian dropped his new look for the episode and wrote, "New season, new look #tkss #comingsoon." Archana will be back as a guest judge for this season as well. While there is no official confirmation on the date on which the new season will air, various media reports suggested that it will be back in September. The Kapil Sharma Show went on hiatus as the comedian along with his team went on an international tour.

Archana Puran Singh's post

Recently, Archana Puran Singh took to Instagram to share an update on the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. She shared a BTS video from the promo shoot and said, "Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the new season of The Kapil Sharma show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys."

She gave a glimpse of the sets and hurriedly turned the camera away as the Jalwa actress didn't want to reveal too much information. She added, "I have only one line in the script. Wohi nahi yaad hori (I am unable to memorise one line)."

Earlier, a report in TelleChakkar spilled beans about the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. It stated, "After a break of a few months, the team is all set to be back with the new season. Apparently, Kapil's team will also see some new actors who will join the star cast. The entertainment quotient will be high with new members joining the show. The Kapil Sharma Show's new season will be back in September. Now the breaking is that the show will go on air from 3rd September on Sony Tv." ALSO READ: Amid 'Boycott Liger' trend, Vijay Deverakonda shares a cryptic tweet, saying 'we'll fight back'

Kapil Sharma's upcoming projects

Apart from TKSS, Kapil Sharma is all set to enthrall the audience with his acting skills in 'Zwigato', which is presented by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives. As per a statement, in Nandita Das' directorial, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a food delivery rider. Zwigato will have its world premiere at the 47th edition of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which is being held from September 8 to September 18 in the largest Canadian city. ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma's film 'Zwigato' with director Nandita Das set for Toronto International Film Festival premiere

The film features Kapil Sharma, who is a new food delivery rider, exploring the world of the gig economy. Shahana Goswami plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income, starts to work for the very first time. Set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, it captures what an 'ordinary' family faces in the post-pandemic world.

