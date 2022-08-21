Amid 'Boycott Liger' trend, Vijay Deverakonda shares a cryptic tweet, saying 'we'll fight back'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vijay Deverakonda

#BoycottLiger: After Laal Singh Chaddha, Vijay Deverakonda's film 'Liger' is the latest to be targeted on social media. The film releasing in the coming week has been in the news ever since the announcement, after all, it marks Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, directed by Puri Jagannadh and also starring Ananya Panday in the lead, the upcoming sports drama is all set to release on August 25. However, even before that,'#BoycottLigerMovie' started trending on Twitter. Now, Vijay Deverakonda has given a cryptic reply to the trollers, and said he is ready for a 'fight.'

Vijay Deverakonda's Tweet

The Arjun Reddy shared a cryptic tweet in Telugu that read, "When we are doing as per dharma no need to care about others, We'll fight back." He also added a fire emoji to his tweet.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday twin in black for Liger promotions; actress tries her hand at Telugu

Various reasons are being cited by the netizens calling for the 'Liger' ban. Mainly, those who are boycotting the Telugu film is because of Karan Johar's involvement in it. As the hashtag gains more and more tweets, fans of the actor have come forward to extend their support to him. They are bashing trolls for targeting the 'self-made' star. "#BoycottLigerMovie #VijayDeverakonda is a self made star and hardworker don't do these type of trends ..... Let him grow bigger .. If the producer is Karan Johar .. why Vijay devarakonda should face problem please.. stop this (sic)," a user wrote.

ALSO READ: Boycott Liger trends on Twitter: Vijay Deverakonda fans bash trolls for not supporting 'self-made' star

Apart from 'Boycott Liger', Vijay Deverakonda was brutally trolled for keeping feet on table during Liger promotions. Photos and videos of the actor from his press meet in Hyderabad, which went viral on social media, have shown him sitting on the stage with his feet up on the table. Apparently, when a journalist told Vijay that he feels a bit hesitant while speaking to him, the actor tried to make it more casual and comfortable for him by doing this. However, netizens think it was rude of him to do so. Many also called him disrespectful and arrogant and brutally trolled him for the same.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEVijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

About Liger

Ananya Panday and Vijay have been promoting Liger with a steaming pace. They have been travelling across India and putting the word out before the film hits the big screens. The two actors' candid moments during the promotions have been winning the hearts of the audience.

Liger has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans as legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be making his debut in Indian cinema with this film. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Vijay as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. The sports drama also stars Ramya Krishnan. Produced by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur through their banner Puri Connects and Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta via Dharma Productions, Liger will be released in theatres on August 25 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Latest Entertainment News