The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh trolled after first episode of the show, netizens call him a boring host

After much-wait, Ranveer Singh finally appeared on our Television screens as the host of quiz reality show The Big Picture. The show which marked the Bollywood actor's small screen debut aired on Colors channel. While many were excited to eatch the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, there were others who wanted to see how he performed as a host. The show welcomed its first contestant who was none other than a young policewoman from Haryana named Karishma Toor. She participant in order to win a big amount to build a house for her family and save for her wedding. Well, it wasn't just the concept or the participants but also the way how Ranveer hosted the show that caught everyone's attention.

Soon after the show got over, Netizens took to Twitter and started sharing their reactions after the first episode. On one hand there were people who thought that the actor was not impressive and the first epiosde was a let down. On the other, there were Ranveer fans who shared how everyone should be patient as he will learn and improve in some time. There were many who were impressed by the actor's fun banter related to his actress-wife Deepika Padukone.

Before the show got aired, Ranveer shared a sizzling picture of himself and captioned it as, "Ranveer ke pasine kyu chhoot rahe hain (Why is Ranveer sweating so much)? A) Woh abhi abhi steam room se nikale hain (He just left the steam room) B) Unka aaj raat television debut hai (He is making his television debut tonight) C) Unki jismani garmi (body heat) zyada hai D) Woh hot yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain (He is practising hot yoga)."

Speaking about the concept of the show, the contestants are asked to answer 12 visual based questions, the answer of which they have to give within 60 seconds by pressing the buzzer. For every correct response, they will get an opportunity to win big.

