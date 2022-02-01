Tejasswi Prakash fixed winner of Bigg Boss 15? Pratik Sehajpal says 'everything's fair in love & war'

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15 winning moment

Highlights Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 15

Pratik Sehajpal finished on no 2 spot

After Tejasswi's win, social media users alleged that she is 'fixed winner'

Tejasswi Prakash won 'Bigg Boss 15'. However, soon after her win, social media was abuzz with speculations. While the fans of the actress rejoiced and sent her congratulatory wishes, many claimed that she is a 'fixed winner' of the reality show. The actress went home with the Bigg Boss trophy and a cheque of Rs 40 lakh. A number of Internet users came in support of Pratik Sehajpal, who finished as the runner up, saying he's the real winner. After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 15, Pratik spoke to the media and shared his opinion on the alleged claims.

Talking about the claims that Tejasswi Prakash was allegedly a ‘fixed winner' he told Indian Express, “I won’t like to comment on it. I always believe in hard work and luck. I worked hard on the show and so has the other person. I don’t want to talk about whether it was unfair, as everything is fair in love and war. Isse zyada kuch nahi bolunga (I won’t say anything more than that).”

Not only fans, but celebrities too shared their opinion on Pratik losing to Tejasswi. Actress Debina Bonnerjee tweeted: "The winner is in the silence of the audience LOUD and clear #PratikSehajpaI you have won hearts. And that is true winning. #PratikFam."

The former winner of 'Bigg Boss' Gauahar Khan too shared her opinion on Twitter saying: "LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, n the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high (sic)."

Actress Anita Hassanandani too pointed out the awkward silence during the finale. "Is it me or the last few mins of the grand finale were actually that awkward!!! #BB15 @PratikSehajpal6 @ShamitaShetty You won hearts (sic)," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi, an engineering graduate-turned-television actress has also been named as the face of 'Naagin 6', Ekta Kapoor's fantasy drama aired on Colors.