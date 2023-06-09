Sumbul Touqeer's father to marry again. Know who is Imlie actress' stepmother

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sumbul Touqeer's father to remarry

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss 16 a few months ago, has always appreciated her father for raising his two daughters single-handedly. Now, it seems that Sumbul has convinced their father to settle down again. The actress revealed that her father will be remarrying next week. Reportedly, Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan will get married to Nilofer, who is a divorcee with a daughter.

Speaking with Bombay Times, Sumbul said, "We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him." Sumbul’s father is getting married to Nilofer, who has a daughter from the first marriage named Izra.

Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan's fallout

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan’s fallout has been all over the news. The duo, who worked together in Imlie, were great friends before Sumbul walked into Bigg Boss 16. Things changed after her stint on the reality show, rumours emerged that she was at loggerheads and stopped communicating with Fahmaan. While the actor blamed Sumbul’s father for the rift between him and Sumbul opened up about the speculations recently.

When the paparazzi asked her about the ongoing tiff with Fahmaan, she said, “Nothing like that. Hum badhiya hain hamara badhiya chal raha hai.”

She said, "Jitne bhi log mujhe chahte hai, genuinely chahte hai, jo nazar mei aata hai ki wo meri taqleef ko khud ki taqleef samajhte hai. It’s just that ki I want them to know that I’m very grateful to each and every one. I feel blessed ki har ek insaan ya jitne log hai mere saath khade rehte hai har jagah.Toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai and I think ki, itna pyaar laate kaha se ho sab log (All the people who love me, genuinely love me, those who see and understand my pain as their own, it’s just that I want them to know that I’m very grateful to each and every one of them. I feel blessed that every person, or all the people who stand by me everywhere. So, it brings me great joy, and I think, where do all these people bring so much love from)."

