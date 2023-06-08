Sumbul Touqeer REACTS to ongoing tiff with Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan after he blames actress' father

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan’s fallout has been all over the news. The duo, who worked together in Imlie, were great friends before Sumbul walked into Bigg Boss 16. Things changed after her stint on the reality show, rumours emerged that she was at loggerheads and stopped communicating with Fahmaan. Now, when Sumbul attended the launch event of Munawar Faruqui’s new song Madari, the actress finally addressed the conflict rumours. While Fahmaan blamed Sumbul’s father for the rift between him and the actress, Sumbul finally broke her silence on the matter.

She said, "Jitne bhi log mujhe chahte hai, genuinely chahte hai, jo nazar mei aata hai ki wo meri taqleef ko khud ki taqleef samajhte hai. It’s just that ki I want them to know that I’m very grateful to each and every one. I feel blessed ki har ek insaan ya jitne log hai mere saath khade rehte hai har jagah.Toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai and I think ki, itna pyaar laate kaha se ho sab log (All the people who love me, genuinely love me, those who see and understand my pain as their own, it’s just that I want them to know that I’m very grateful to each and every one of them. I feel blessed that every person, or all the people who stand by me everywhere. So, it brings me great joy, and I think, where do all these people bring so much love from)."

Talking about her rift with Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul said, "Nahi, hum badiya hai. Hamara badiya chal raha hai (No, we are doing fine. Our situation is going well)." ALSO READ: Fahmaan Khan blames Sumbul Touqeer's father for his fallout with Imlie actress: 'Kisi ko neecha...'

Fahmaan Khan's statement

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Fahmaan Khan revealed how his friendship with Sumbul got 'screwed' after she was supposed to shoot for a music video with him and singer Tabish. Sharing his side of story, he said, "I have chosen to be silent. Kisi ko neecha dikha ke main apne aap ko upar karne ke liye nahi maanta."

Fahmaan shared that before Sumbul entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, they were shooting together for a music video when a fan account posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media in which they were seen lying on each other’s shoulders. "While we were shooting Imlie, we were all the time together and people have seen that and it was nothing new. In the video, she was lying on my hand and we slept as we had been shooting the whole day and were tired. Someone took that video and put up and I reshared it. Her father didn’t like that." The actor claimed that even though he apologised to Sumbul’s father, the latter refused to forgive him.

Meanwhile, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were recently together in Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull.

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan took a dig at Priyanka Chopra on quitting Bharat: 'Mere sath nhi kaam karna, got better film'

Latest Entertainment News