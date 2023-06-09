Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged today; Ram Charan, Allu Arjun & Chiranjeevi to attend

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi

Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to get engaged. According to an engagement invite which went viral on social media, the actors are ready to exchange the rings today (June 9), Friday. Recently, Telugu stars’ spokesperson SivaCherry took to Twitter and not only confirmed the news of the engagement but also shared the digital invite the couple is sharing with their industry friends. "Two hearts, one love. Congratulations Mega Prince Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together," the post read along with Varun and Lavanya’s photo and their engagement date.

Sharing the invite, SivaCherry wrote, "The moment we’ve been waiting for has arrived, it’s official. Hearty congratulations to Mega Prince @iamvaruntej & @itslavanya on getting engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together."

Soon after the invite went viral, fans showered love on the couple and wrote, “hope ur future is filled with infinite happiness ,laughter and love." A famn wrote, "Wishing you all the best for your bright future." Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding is set to take place later this year. Reportedly, the duo is getting engaged at Varun Tej’s house.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi acted in a few films together, like Mister and Antariksham. They have reportedly been dating since 2017 and there was news that they would get married earlier, but it did not happen. A few months ago, Nagendra Babu had announced that his son would be getting married this year. He added that Varun himself would introduce the bride to the media. ALSO READ: It's confirmed! Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to get engaged on June 9 | Deets inside

For the unversed, Varun Tej is Chiranjeevi's nephew and Ram Charan's first cousin and this marriage in the family comes after a long time. Konidela Nagendra, or Naga Babu as he is known, is the brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Naga Babu is Varun Tej's father and he has also worked in Telugu cinema as an actor and producer.

As per reports online, the entire Konidela family is expected to attend the engagement. Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, who are presently busy with work commitments, are also expected to make it to Varun Tej's function. Varun Tej posted pics from Rome, Italy recently, and Lavanya also posted that she was travelling. Netizens believe that the couple is on holiday together right now.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej's next project will mark the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Varun will be seen as an Indian Air Force Pilot in it. Lavanya, on the other hand, will soon be seen in the Tamil film Thanal which is presently in its post-production stage.

ALSO READ: Jasleen Royal collaborates with Arijit Singh for romantic song after slamming Indian music labels

Latest Entertainment News