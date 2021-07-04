Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITI IRANI, EKTA KAPOOR Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor celebrate 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi | WATCH

Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani on Saturday evening celebrated 21 years of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, the soap opera premiered on July 3, 2000 and ran for eight years, clocking more than 1,800 episodes. To celebrate the milestone Smriti shared a video montage of the show and said that the long-running series was a life-changing experience not only for the audience but also the people who worked on it.

She wrote in the caption, ""We had made a promise 'Phir Milenge', a promise we could not keep... 21 years ago began a journey which changed many a lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all those who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!" Irani wrote."

Take a look:

Several celebrates and cast members of the show, including Mouni Roy said "My beautiful Smriti Di.", Gauri Pradhan and Anita Hassanandani dropped heart emoticons on Smriti's post.

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and reposted a fan video, writing, "Many moons Ago. This day Changed my life ! Thanku @starplus @sameern @smritiiraniofficial Rajubhai Vipul Bhai n everyone associated ! JAI SHREE KRISHNA :) #Repost with @fastsave_photo_video credit: @starpariwaar Happy birthday kyuki....Celebrate 21 glorious years of iconic shows #kyukisaasbhikabhibahuthi. This is not the show this is history , no one can break it in the history of indian television."

Smriti became a household name with her character of Tulsi Virani, an ideal daughter-in-law, who goes through a series of ups and downs while protecting her family. The show saw three time leaps, before going off air in November 2008.