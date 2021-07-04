Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan’s sexy vibes will surely make your Sunday whole lotta better; see pic

The heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan always leaves everyone's hearts racing with his stylish and sexy selfies. With his smoldering looks, that sexy messy hairdo and always getting the right amount of sun-kiss light, the hunks’ selfies always get the internet’s temperatures soaring and Sunday is no different. Creating a frenzy amongst his fans with his regular, candid and sensational posts, Kartik Aaryan shares insights into his daily life through his social media. Dropping his sexy sun-kissed selfie in a messy-hair casual look, Kartik Aaryan shared, "Issa Vibe", depicting his Sunday mood.

Take a look:

The young and good-looking actor's social media buzzes with his smouldering pictures that create an uproar on the internet with an abundance of comments in no time. Engaging his fans with his intriguing posts and witty, quirky captions, Kartik Aaryan is hailed as the social media king.

Enjoying a wide and phenomenal fanbase, the young superstar has emerged as one of the most loved and popular stars of Bollywood with an interesting line up of projects, making him one of the busiest and most bankable actors in the country.

Looking forward to his upcoming thriller 'Dhamaka', Kartik Aaryan has piqued the interests of the audience with the teaser, showing glimpses of his intense and gritty character from the film. Venturing into horror comedy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan explores a new facade of his talent.

Recently announcing his collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidwans for a grand musical love story, Kartik created a havoc with excitement on social media.

He’s rumoured be to be the lead in Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo remake and also star in Hansal Mehta’s next where he plays an Air Force pilot. With several unannounced projects and long list of brands to his credit, Kartik Aaryan is ruling the masses with his talent.