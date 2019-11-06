Sidharth Shukla NOT evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house, nominated for two weeks over physical violence

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Shukla NOT evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing a lot of eyeballs these days because of TV actor Sidharth Shukla. He has been in the limelight ever since the show started but in the last couple of days, the actor has been ruling the trends as he got involved in violence. Locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the actor pushed another actress Mahira Sharma during a luxury budget task. This resulted in a huge uproar inside the house and Bigg Boss lashed out on him.

Going by the earlier promo shared by the channel, it was suggested that the actor has been thrown out of the house and might join Rashami Desai and Devoleena inside the secret room. But the latest reports suggest that Sidharth has been nominated for the next two weeks by Bigg Boss and has not been evicted. Sidharth and Mahira have always been at war with each other and the actress has frequently termed him arrogant.

As soon as the promo saying Sidharth Shukla has been evicted from the show surfaced online, his fans flooded social media with their support. #WeSupportSidShukla has been ruling the trends since Tuesday morning. One twitter user wrote, “He is good and genuine person. Everyone in the house knows that he has temper issues that's why they target him and provoke him to loose his mind. So they can clear their biggest competitor and sadly they have succeeded.”

Another wrote, “Sidhharth shukla is true player and we want in #BB13 without him show is flop” Check out a few reactions here-

We want sid in the show.If he is not in the show then we will not watch bigg boss s13.# bringbackshuklaintheshow #WeSupportSidharthShukla — Raziq Abdul Sami (@raziq_sami) November 6, 2019

#WeSupportSidharthShukla#WeSupportSidShukla

Agar sidhyarth bhai chale gaye to fir fake logo ko dekhne ka koi matlab nahi banta hai aur , where is equality now,sidbhai don't push Mahira if you than you realise that he hold the box tight and pulling over him to protect the box.. — Chaudhary gaurav (@Gd_Chaudhary) November 6, 2019

#WeSupportSidharthShukla you are the real hero of bb 13.



He leads, supports,guides,mentors,care and love his team mates.



He gives 200% in every task to win it. #inittowinit



He tells on people face because he doesn't do back bitting.. — AMIT DIMRI (@amitdimri21) November 6, 2019

I can't understand why bigg boss eliminate Siddharth Shukla? Even though we can see clearly that Sidharth is doing his task and Mahira and Paras do intentionally these bullshit things. And now Mahira play such rubbish woman cards Even girls are not weak #WeSupportSidharthShukla — Anju Chauhan (@AnjuCha16692282) November 6, 2019

#WeSupportSidharthShukla

Mahira is just taking an advantage of being a girl! Sid was in the task only.. she's the only one who comes between Sid's way! Just throw that masla out of the house!!! We love Shukla❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — señorita🤞 (@ShaikhAlfin) November 6, 2019

#wesupportsidshukla we all with sid u r too good man u r doing well in bb13 so all competitors targetting u like #MahiraSharma #ArhaanKhan #ParasChhabra but all are same pani kam chai#WeSupportSidharthShukla — MAHESH VARMA (@MAHESHV12646234) November 6, 2019

#WeSupportSidharthShukla

You whaterver you want to do but you can not evict #SidhartShukla nevermind the big boss show goes to troubling.#WESTANDBYYOUSIDSHUKLA — Saaj (@Saaj78555983) November 6, 2019

He is good and genuine person. Everyone in the house knows that he has temper issues that's why they target him and provoke him to loose his mind. So they can clear their biggest competitor and sadly they have succeeded. Feeling sad for him

Love you sid#WeSupportSidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/fzNkOPsTYA — Anjali Parashar (@AnjaliP48972785) November 6, 2019

For the unversed, during the task, the housemates were divided into two teams. Asim’s team had Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Sharma and Shefali Jariwala. Paras’ team included Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen Poonawala, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill. The teams had to collect the sacks from the godown and the team with more number of sacks would have won. While collecting the sacks and snatching the sacks from each other, Sidharth Shukla got aggressive and Mahira got hurt.

