Wednesday, November 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Sidharth Shukla NOT evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house, nominated for two weeks over physical violence

Sidharth Shukla NOT evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house, nominated for two weeks over physical violence

Earlier it was said that Sidharth Shukla has been thrown out of Bigg Boss 13 house and will join Rashami Desai and Devoleena in secret room.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2019 14:29 IST
Sidharth Shukla NOT evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Sidharth Shukla NOT evicted from Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing a lot of eyeballs these days because of TV actor Sidharth Shukla. He has been in the limelight ever since the show started but in the last couple of days, the actor has been ruling the trends as he got involved in violence. Locked inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the actor pushed another actress Mahira Sharma during a luxury budget task. This resulted in a huge uproar inside the house and Bigg Boss lashed out on him.

Going by the earlier promo shared by the channel, it was suggested that the actor has been thrown out of the house and might join Rashami Desai and Devoleena inside the secret room. But the latest reports suggest that Sidharth has been nominated for the next two weeks by Bigg Boss and has not been evicted. Sidharth and Mahira have always been at war with each other and the actress has frequently termed him arrogant. 

As soon as the promo saying Sidharth Shukla has been evicted from the show surfaced online, his fans flooded social media with their support. #WeSupportSidShukla has been ruling the trends since Tuesday morning. One twitter user wrote, “He is good and genuine person. Everyone in the house knows that he has temper issues that's why they target him and provoke him to loose his mind. So they can clear their biggest competitor and sadly they have succeeded.”

Also read: Nach Baliye 9 fame Vishal Aditya Singh to enter Bigg Boss 13 as wildcard

Another wrote, “Sidhharth shukla is true player and we want in #BB13 without him show is flop” Check out a few reactions here-

For the unversed, during the task, the housemates were divided into two teams. Asim’s team had Sidharth Shukla, Aarti Singh, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Sharma and Shefali Jariwala. Paras’ team included Arhaan, Khesari, Tehseen Poonawala, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill. The teams had to collect the sacks from the godown and the team with more number of sacks would have won. While collecting the sacks and snatching the sacks from each other, Sidharth Shukla got aggressive and Mahira got hurt.

Also read:

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli takes a dig at Malaika Arora after she posts photo with son Arhaan

Deepika Padukone gives rare compliment to Ranveer Singh, actor says ‘I must really be looking good’

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySony Entertainment to drop Anu Malik from Indian Idol 11: Reports Next Story  