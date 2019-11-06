Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli takes a dig at Malaika Arora after she posts photo with son Arhaan

Image Source : TWITTER Rangoli takes a dig at Malaika Arora after she posts photo with son Arhaan

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known to speak her mind on Twitter. She not just targets actresses for their body of work but also raises the question of nepotism in the industry. This time, Rangoli has taken a dig on Malaika Arora after she shared a photo with her son Arhaan. Malaika shared a picture in which she was seen having quality time with her son. She wrote in the selfie, ‘When the son is being all nice and taking care of his mommy.’

Rangoli shared the same picture on her Twitter and wrote, "This is modern Indian mother, very good.” While she didn’t take a dig on Malaika directly, her tweet opened the route to many distasteful comments on the social media.

This is modern Indian mother, very good 👏👏👏👏👏👍 pic.twitter.com/2sfQl6jFgh — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 5, 2019

Nothing at all, its amazing aise he hona chahiye, kash hamari maa se itna pyaar mila hota 🙏😁 https://t.co/ypwxSaMSDk — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 5, 2019

Soon after netizens flooded the post with comments like ‘dirty mind’, new low for Rangoli’, she clarified the tweet and said that people are just over-imagining about what she wrote. She tweeted, "Peoole are writing very mean things about Malaika, I called her a modern day mom but all the nasty things people saying about her I wonder if this picture suggesting ... people please refrain from over imagination it’s not good"

Peoole are writing very mean things about Malaika, I called her a modern day mom but all the nasty things people saying about her I wonder if this picture suggesting 😬... people please refrain from over imagination it’s not good 🙏😁 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 6, 2019

This is not the first time that Rangoli has faced the backlash for her tweets. She often takes a dig on Bollywood celebrities and they also get back at her through social media.

