Rangoli shares adorable childhood picture of Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are the sassy sisters of the Bollywood industry. From supporting each other to sharing secrets, they have done it all. Recently, the sister of the Queen actress revealed that she had a habit of sucking her thumb when she was small which irritated their father. She even shared a picture in which the dotting Kangana can be seen sucking her fingers while her entire family seems to be busy in some ritual.

Sharing the incident, Rangoli wrote, “Enough of serious talk on twitter will tell you lil secret about Kangana, Kangana used to suck her thumb when she was tiny, she grew up but won’t leave this habit, father realised it’s affecting the growth of her left thumb, he took her to the doctor together they taped..it applied mirchi or neem on it but nothing worked, exasperated father passed an order in-home whosoever sees her sucking her thumb can smack her and pull it out of her mouth, she would find places to hide but all the children ganged up on her.”

Captioning the picture, she wrote, “One day she went crying to papa and said papa they are still hitting me even though I am sucking my fingers now, father laughed hard and cancelled that rule, found a picture of her in action at Bablu chachu wedding."

On the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in J Jayalalitha biopic, Thalaivi, Panga and Dhaakad.

