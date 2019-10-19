Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rangoli’s Acting Ka A Nahi Aata comment, says ‘Films Mil Rahi Hai, Kya Karun?'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu reacts to Rangoli’s Acting Ka A Nahi Aata comment

Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s online banter over the actresses' body of work keeps ruling the headlines every now and then. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh which became a topic of discussion on social media a few days ago. While Rangoli questioned why younger women have been roped in to play characters of older women, Taapsee set the record straight with her long note.

While interacting with Spotboye during the promotions of her film, Taapsee reacted to the series of tweets that Rangoli posted, one of which said, “Acting ka A bhi nahin aata & comparing urself to all legends. Bhai ja thodi acting seekh le tacky silver hair & sasta prosthetic won’t make u an actor,wat about body language f a 60 year old? Where is the aged voice?Longing fr gone youth in one’s eyes?Where is acting, So funny!(sic)”

I hope and can only hope this will answer the question once n for all coz honestly now it’s getting boring for us to repeat ourselves.

To this Taapsee reacted saying, “Haan nahi aata. Phir bhi picturein mil rahi hain, kya karun? We should question the directors, why are they coming to me? I am sorry but I have signed some 4 films, so you will have to bear with me.” Bhumi Pednekar also supported her co-star and sarcastically said, “True, audiences are also silly na?”

This Diwali ONE film that assures you are going to have a good time at movies with your ENTIRE FAMILY #SaandKiAankh cleared with a clean U certificate 💪🏼

Yeh 25 second ki video dedicated to our obsession with constantly saying

For the unversed, Taapsee and Rangoli locked horns on Twitter when a fans reacted to Saand Ki Aankh trailer and wrote, “I love @bhumipednekar and @taapsee but I kinda wish older actors were cast in these roles. Could you imagine @Neenagupta001 and @AzmiShabana or Jaya Bachchan? #SaandKiAankh” To this Rangoli said that Kangana was offered the film first but rejected it and asked the makers to rope in actors of the same age as the characters.

On the related note, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Housefull 4 and Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy starrer made In China on October 25.

