Deepika Padukone gives rare compliment to Ranveer Singh, actor says ‘I must really be looking good’

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh surely knows how to keep the fans excited about everything he does/ While the viewers have to wait a little before watching the actor spread magic on the big screen, he has been making them intrigued about his live sessions on the Instagram these days. Ranveer has been interacting with his fans in a live session almost daily while commuting to his sets. Recently, when he came live, his wife Deepika Padukone dropped a compliment for him and made the actor happy.

Ranveer was grooving to his favorite tunes during the live session and spotted wife Deepika Padukone’s comment. She wrote ‘looking cute and hot’. As soon as Ranveer spotted the comment, he said, ‘thanks baby, wow…a rare compliment from my wife. I must really be looking good today’. Fans have managed to trim the video and it has already become viral on the internet. Check out-

Deepika commented on Ranveer's insta live today ❤❤❤❤ #deepveer (tfs @ranveerkfanclub on instagram)



Deepika: looking cute AND hot!



Ranveer: Thanks baby, wow, a rare compliment from my wife, I must really be looking good today pic.twitter.com/pqWtRgqHBp — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) November 5, 2019

In another live session earlier, Ranveer broke the news that his morning started with losing a game of badminton from his wife Deepika. The actor left his fans amused when he added that it was a good start to his day. Even the Padmaavat actress had earlier revealed that when the two of them play the game, it is Deepika who wins.

During a media interaction at an event, Deepika was asked if she plays badminton with husband Ranveer Singh and if yes, who wins. She flashed the biggest smile and said, “Is that a question that I have to answer. I can tell you the score but he will be very upset. He is in Hyderabad and will never come back.”

For the unversed, the actress is a national level badminton player and daughter of legendary shuttler Prakash Padukone.

The power has been gearing up for their next film together, Kabir Khan’s 83. It is their first film together after marriage and fan have been excited to watch them on the big screen. The film is based on India’s victory in 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be seen as Kapil Dev while Deepika will play the role of his wife Romi Bhatia.

