Deepika Padukone opens booking for Ranveer Singh as he shares 'entertainment for hire' post

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to leave their fans excited about their comments on each other’s Instagram posts. On Wednesday night, the Simmba actor shared a drool-worthy picture in which he flaunted a clean-shaven look and impressed the fans with his suaveness. Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded his post with various compliments and comments. Ranveer wrote, “Shaadi Season is here! Entertainer for Hire. Available for events, wedding, budday party, mundane”

Having one good look at Ranveer, his wife Deepika Padukone also couldn’t resist and commented 'contact Deepika Padukone for bookings' along with a bunch of laughing emojis. Not just Deepika, but stars like Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Sophie Choudhary and others also left comments agreeing with the actress. Arjun said, ‘Baba u are so cheap it’s expensive’. Ekta said, ‘Need dulha! Who is ur manager ! Will contact’ Anupam Kher said, ‘Is photo mein jo expression hai usse dekh ke jo aapko bulayega usme wakai guts honge.’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's post

Fans are very excited as Ranveer and Deepika are all set to come together on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. This is the first time the couple is collaborating after marriage. In the film, Ranveer will be seen as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife Romi Bhatia.

Before 83, Deepika Padukone will be seen donning a real-life role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak. The film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and will mark the actress’ comeback on the big screen after a gap of one year. She was last seen in Padmaavat.

