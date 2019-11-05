Bigg Boss 13: Nach Baliye 9 fame Vishal Aditya Singh to enter show as wild card

Vishal Aditya Singh wil enter Bigg Boss 13 house as wild card entry

Bigg Boss 13 house is set to host another wild card entry for this season. According to reports Nach Baliye 9 fame, Vishal Aditya Singh will be the latest celebrity to enter the Bigg Boss house a wild card entry. Vishal was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 9 some time back but due to his contractual bounding with Nach Baliye 9, he could not be part of Bigg Boss house. Vishal had earlier featured in Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

However, now that Nach Baliye 9 has come to end with Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary bagging the winning trophy, Vishal will soon be part of Bigg Boss. He could soon for his entry performance in a few days.

Vishal stint on Nach Baliye 9 was filled with drama and controversies. His fights with ex-girlfriend and partner Madhurima Tuli attracted a lot of attention. The couple were seen fighting on the sets and practice for the show and attempts to pacify things between failed miserably.

Bigg Boss 13 is getting interesting with each passing day. This eviction that leads to the ouster of Rashami Desai, Devoleena and Shefali Bagga came as a surprise and fans were shocked with the names in eviction.

Bigg Boss has also introduced six new wild card entries that include names of Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, Tehseen Poonawalla, Shefali Zariwala , Himanshi Khurana, Arhaan Khan and internet sensation Hindustani Bhau.