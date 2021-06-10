Image Source : INSTA/SIDHARTH/PARTH/ALY Sidharth Shukla is the Most Desirable Man on TV 2020, Parth Samthaan & Aly Goni follow

TV actor Sidharth Shukla is one of the much-loved personalities of the small screen. His roles in various TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak as well as movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, etc have been appreciated by fans. However, his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 won everybody over and he was announced as the winner of the season. Well, now based on his popularity on the small screen, the handsome hunk has yet again topped the list of 20 Most Desirable Men on TV 2020. He continues to rule hearts with his charisma, cool personality and, of course, his acting chops which is why he has been declared the winner just like last year. Well, not just him but many other handsome men on Hindi television with oodles of talent have found a spot on the list.

Speaking about winning the title once again, Sidharth said, "I like it! Who doesn’t want to be desirable? I don’t mind a permanent spot on this list." When asked if he was expecting to bag the top position this year as well and he says, "Honestly, I don’t expect anything. I’m happy doing my work, entertaining my audience, and I leave the rest to them. It's ultimately their love that gets us the rewards."

Have a look at some of his pictures here:

Joining him in the Top 10 are Parth Samthaan at number 2, Aly Goni at number 3, Shaheer Sheikh at number 4, and Mohsin Khan at number 5.

Shivin Narang, Sharad Malhotra, Asim Riaz, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nishant Malkhani take the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively.

-With PTI inputs