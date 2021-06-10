Image Source : TWITTER,INSTA/FANPAGES Abhinav Shukla or John Abraham? Fans baffled after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant's old pic goes viral

TV actor Abhinav Shukla who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 is these days shooting for another reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. While he is busy doing his stunts, one of his picture from his modelling days has gone viral on social media. The photo happens to be from the time when Abhinav was trying his hands at modelling and had participated in various manhunt contests. In the same, a young Abhinav can be seen smiling and posing for the camera as he got the title of the 'Best Potential model' in the popular Gladrags Manhunt contest. The photo got the attention of his fans who were shocked to see him and soon started comparing his good looks to Bollywood actor John Abraham.

Originally shared by a fan page of Bigg Boss, Abhinav's picture was captioned, "Throwback picture of #AbhinavShukla during his modelling days. #BiggBoss_Tak." The actor can be seen wearing a black suit with a white shirt and pink tie and a sash on his shoulders.

Have a look at the same here:

Soon after it was shared, the picture got the attention of his fans who started pouring in their reactions on the same. While many compare him with John there were others who said that he looked like Priyanka Chopra's singer-husband, Nick Jonas.

See the reactions here:

Abhinav is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's show which is expected to go on air in July this year. His Instagram handle is filled with stunning posts from the picturesque location. Some of them even show the fun he is having with his co-participants including-- Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, and others.

Abhinav has been a part of various TV shows and advertisements but he gained popularity with his stint in Salman Khan's reality show. His game was not appreciated but his attitude with wife Rubina Dilaik and other antics with Rakhi Sawant was loved by the audience. After the show ended, he was seen opposite his wife in Neha Kakkar's music song 'Marjaaneya.'