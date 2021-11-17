Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Arya shares first pic with husband Rahul Nagal; celebs pour in wishes

Highlights Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya tied the knot on November 16 in an intimate wedding in Delhi

The actress shared some adorable pictures from her D-day

Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya's wedding has not been less than a fairytale. From her colourful mehendi function to a royal marriage ceremony, the wedding celebrations have been magical. Finally, on Wednesday (November 17), the actress took to Instagram and shared the first picture with her husband Rahul Nagal. Posting a few pictures, Shraddha wrote, "Just married" as the caption, adding a heart emoji to it.

Take a look:

In one of the pictures, the two can be seen posing for the camera, holding each other’s hands. In the next photo, they are seen smiling their hearts out. In another adorable picture, Shraddha is pressing Rahul's nose with her finger. The actress also shared another photo of the couple from the phera's ceremony.

In no time, her post was bombarded with congratulatory messages. Deepti Bhatnagar wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. wishing you loads of happiness and happy married life. You both look so adorable. All my love to you both." Her co-star Abhishek Kapur commented, “Congratulations to both of you …best wishes …p.s prediction!!!" Others celebrities like Anita Hassanandani, Neha Kakkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Pooja Banerjee, Sudeep Sahir, Aparna Dixit and Arjit Taneja also congratulated the couple.

Earlier, she shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony, flaunting her bridal mehendi and the stunning engagement ring. In the pictures, the actor looks gorgeous, dressed in a purple-and-yellow lehenga. She added the caption, "The Easiest YES I've ever said!"

Check out some more pictures from her special day:

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'

