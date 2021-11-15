Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya looks like breath of fresh air in her mehendi ceremony; see UNSEEN pics, videos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya looks like breath of fresh air in her mehendi ceremony; see pics

Today (November 15) we witnessed one of thge most beautiful wedding's of Bollywood which was of actors Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao. Now television actress Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot in Delhi with Rahul Sharma. She finally treated her fans and followers with some beautiful pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. The Kundali Bhagya actress took to Instagram and shared her look from the mehendi ceremony. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The Easiest YES I’ve ever said !."

Take a look:

Several celebraties took to the comments section and extended their heartfelt wishes for the actress' wedding. Ankita Lokhande who is expected to tie the knot soon herself with boyfriend Vicky Jain wrote, "Baby baby baby congratulations." Arjun Bijlani said, "Congratulations buddy." Mouni Roy also shared, "Congratulations my love."

The actress can be seen sharing a stunning picture of herself flaunting her engagement ring. Several pictures and videos from the actress' mehendi ceremony are going viral on social media. Shraddha's co-stars from Kundali Bhagya including Anjum Fakih, Supriya Raina Shukla, Shashank Vyas, Heena Parmar, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, among others will be attending Shraddha's grand wedding.

They also took to social media and shared pictures with the Bride-to-be, Shraddha. The Balika Vadhu actor wrote, "You look stunning today. May you always be this beautiful and happy! I wish you the best of luck with your wedding!"

Check out some more videos and pictures from Shraddha's wedding festivities:

She will be marrying a Navy officer, Rahul Sharma on November 16 in Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. Shraddha was tight lipped about her big day for a long time.

Earlier, another video from Shraddha’s pre-wedding festivities had surfaced online. Check it out here:

On the work front, Shraddha is currently seen in daily soap Kundali Bhagya as Preeta. She started her career in the television industry as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She has featured in several shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, and Kumkum Bhagya.