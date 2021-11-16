Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Puja Banerjee ties knot with Kunal Verma: Couple shares FIRST pic, 'Newly married again'

One of the Televisions most loved couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma tied the knot in Goa in a traditional wedding. The couple took to Instagram and treated their fans and followers with the first picture from their wedding function. Sharing a love-filled picture with her husband, Puja wrote, "Newly married again @kunalrverma patidev."

Sharing the same picture, Kunal captioned the post, "ban gayi meri rani."

Indeed, the couple looked stunning together. In the picture, Puja can be seen in a pink saree while Kunal wore a pink kurta. He can be seen kissing her forehead. Both of them had white flower garlands around their neck.

Reacting to their posts, several celebraties took to the comments section. Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Awwwww." Gaurav Khanna commented, "Congratulations to the lively and a beautiful couple... amazing pic pooja." Arjun Bijlani and Ali Merchant also dropped heart emoticons.

The couple also shared glimpses of their wedding festivities. Kunal shared a picture of the couple dressed in their traditional wedding outfits. While Kunal wore a red kurta, Puja draped a red and gold saree.

Kunal and Puja were set to tie the knot last year, but due to to the pandemic, they had a registered marriage. And now after welcoming their son Krishiv Verma, on October 9, 2020 the lovebirds decided to have a traditional union. Puja had earlier shared a few pictures from their pre-wedding festivities like Haldi and Mehendi. Indeed, the pictures screamed happiness and the couple look adorable together.

As per reports, the couple will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai.

