Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma's to tie knot today; see UNSEEN pictures, videos from pre-wedding festivities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma's to tie knot today; see UNSEEN glimpses from pre-wedding festivities

Television popular couple Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma are all set to tie the knot tonight (November 15). The couple is having an exotic Goa wedding with only family members and close friends in attendance. The two were set to tie the knot last year, but due to to the pandemic, they had a registered marriage. And now after welcoming their son Krishiv Verma, on October 9, 2020 the lovebirds decided to have a traditional union.

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple has already started. Pictures and videos from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony have surfaced the internet. Indeed., the pictures scream happiness and the couple look adorable together.

Puja took to Instagram and shared a few glimpses from the festivities. Have a look:

In one of the pictures, Puja can be seen posing with her hands decorated with henna, and Kunal is pleading with folded hands. She captioned the photo, “And finally mujhse shaadi karogi gaanaa padaaa."

Sharing pictures from her Haldi ceremony, the actress wrote, "Jaldi jaldi haldi laga lo."

On November 11, Puja had announced her wedding date on Instagram with an adorable 'Save The Date' note. In the picture, the duo posing in traditional outfits. "Yay, finally," Puja wrote in the caption.

Their friends also posted pictures and videos from the festivities. Monalisa, who joined the pre-wedding functions with husband Vikraant Singh, also shared many photos from the parties.

Sharing a photo of herself dressed in the traditional red-white saree, Monalisa wrote on Instagram, “Readyyyy…. Dulhe Ki Taraf Se Ya Dulhan Ki Taraf Se …. ???? Really don’t Know ….Theme: Bangali Naari ….@banerjeepuja @kunalrverma ki shaadi… “The Wedding Day “ ….”

Also read: Rajkummar Rao, fiancé Patralekhaa's wedding card gets leaked ahead of wedding

As per reports, the wedding reception will take place in Mumbai. Earlier, while speaking to Bombay Times, Kunal Verma had shared that their son Krishiv will join him on the horseback as part of the ‘baraat’.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is all smiles at her pre-wedding function; watch video