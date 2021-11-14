Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is all smiles at her pre-wedding function; watch video

It's wedding season in the showbiz galore. From Bollywood actors to Television, so many celebraties are set to get hitched. After Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, Karishma Tanna among a few Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya's is all set to tie the knot to a Navy officer on November 16. Recently, a video from Shraddha’s pre-wedding festivities has surfaced online.

In the video, Shraddha cannot stop smiling as family members put a tika on her forehead. She seeks blessings with folded hands from the puja plate with flowers on it. Shraddha's wedding glow is unmatched. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in multi-coloured salwar suit, styled with a pink dupatta. She opted for minimal make-up and jewelry.

Shraddha's wedding will take place in Delhi’s Andaz Hotel, Aerocity. Shraddha has not shared any details about her wedding and is tight lipped about it. As per reports, it will be an intimate wedding with very close friends and family in attendance.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is quite active on social media and keeps on treating fans with stunning pictures and videos. Just recently she shared a video of herself dressed as a bride in a deep red lehenga. However, what caught attention was the reflection of a man capturing her clip on the phone. Captioning the same, she wrote, "One From The "R"chives."

For the unversed, she was known to have been dating Alam Singh Makkar with whom she even participated in Nach Baliyye 9. However, soon after the dance reality show got over, the couple called off their relationship.

On the work front, Shraddha is currently seen in daily soap Kundali Bhagya as Preeta. She started her career in the television industry as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. She has featured in several shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, and Kumkum Bhagya.