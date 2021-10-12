Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty reveals her Navratri mantra as she performs garba on sets of Super Dancer 4 | WATCH

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday (October 12) treated her fans and followers with an adorable and fun filled video of herself dancing her heart out with the contestants on the sets of the reality show Super Dancer. Shilpa who is soaking in the spirit of Navratri can be seen enjoying herself to the fullest. Along with the video, the actress also shared her Navratri mantra which is that whenever you are in doubt do garba.

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "#ShilpaKaMantra during Navratri: When in doubt, do Garba! // Aye haalo…. @karsonali @bhawnakhanduja." In the video Shilpa can be seen performing Garba. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in a cream saree as she danced to the tunes of Kesariyo.

Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu the fourth season of Super Dancer came to an end on Saturday with Florina Gogoi of Jorhat, Assam, taking the trophy home. She also won a cheque of Rs.5 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and her mentor Tushar Shetty took Rs.5 lakh as prize.

During the grand finale episode, Shilpa performed on Nadiyon Paar, from the film Roohi.

Yesterday (October 11), the actress also shared a glimpse of her Navratri celebrations at her home. She took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen celebrating the festival with her son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha.

Take a look:

Recently, Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj Kundra got a bail by a Mumbai Court in a pornography case. Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

On the film front, she was recently seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'.

