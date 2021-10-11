Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Shilpa Shetty performs Navratri aarti with kids; shares views on inculcating values in young age | WATCH

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been going through one of the most toughest times in her personal life but the actress has proved that no odds can defeat her and her faith. On the occasion of Navratri, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen celebrating the festival with utmost devotion.

Shilpa is seen in an orange outfit as she performs the aarti along with her son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. Viaan is also twinning with mother Shilpa in an orange kurta pyjama while Samisha is looking adorable in white and orange kurta-pyjama.

Sharing the video Shilpa wrote, "Karpur gauram karunavtaaram. Sansar saaram, bhujgendra haaram. Ho sada vasantam, hridayaaravinde. Bhavm bhavani, sahitam namami||. My #MondayMotivation… my kids and faith. Some things can’t just be passed down to the next generation without them witnessing us doing it. It’s important to me that my kids grow up with the same values and traditions that our parents inculcated in us.

She added, "Sowing the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age was something I always intended doing… because I know that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty. Bliss. Happy Monday to all of you! #family #kids #traditions #faith #Navratri #day5 #gratitude #blessed."

Take a look:

Earlier Shilpa had also shared a video from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home.

Recently, Shilpa's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe walked out from the Arthur Road jail, a day after getting bail by a Mumbai Court in a pornography case. The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch had submitted a 1500-page supplementary charge sheet before Esplanade Court in connection with the pornography case against businessman Kundra.

Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Meanwhile, on the work front, after taking a brief hiatus following her husband's arrest, Shilpa is once again busy judging the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4', alongside Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

On the film front, she was recently seen in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'.