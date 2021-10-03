Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty, Raqesh Bapat share cute videos with Shamita ahead of her entry in house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY, RAQESH Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty, Raqesh share cute videos with Shamita ahead of her entry in BB house

Hours before the grand entry of Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss 15 house, actress Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram and shared an adorable video with her dear sister 'Tunki'. Shilpa wrote a heartfelt caption alongside, "All the bestest, Tunki… my li’l boss lady! The only consolation is I will see you more now, albeit on TV. Will missssssss you, Missy @shamitashetty_official."

In the boomerang posted by Shilpa, both the sisters look breathtakingly beautiful as they pout together.

Shamita's Bigg Boss OTT connection Raqesh Bapat also posted an adorable video ahead of her entry in the Bigg Boss house. "It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out!"

Raqesh and Shamita grabbed many eyeballs for their growing closeness in the controversial reality show. The duo confessed that they have feelings for each other. The two were also snapped after their dinner date once they were out of the Bigg Boss OTT house.

In a recent interview, Raqesh revealed that Shamita is more than a friend to him but since they live in two different cities, he wants their relationship to grow organically.

Raqesh Bapat was earlier married to Ridhi Dogra. Is marriage again on the cards for the cards? He told ETimes, "Marriage? No, it is not on the cards at all! I have just got out of one and I don't want to get into one again so soon. Let's see, I will give it some time. We have not met too much since I am in Pune and I have to look after my business there too. I want our relationship to grow organically, I just want to give it some time. It might be too early to say anything. We both want to know each other because if any decision has to be made it has to be well thought of otherwise it doesn't make sense."

Shamita was part of the third season of the Bigg Boss house, she had quit the show mid-way because of personal reasons. Earlier this year, Shamita entered Bigg Boss OTT, and ended up as the second runner-up of the show. And this time it would mark her third innings as the contestant.