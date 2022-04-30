Shark Tank India 2: How to register on reality show and get funding for your business idea | COMPLETE GUIDE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONYTVOFFICIAL Shark Tank India is back with season 2 and registrations have opened

Shark Tank India is all set to return with a new season on Sony TV. The business reality show, where entrepreneurs present their business ideas in front of the 'sharks' in order to get funding, has been a huge success around the world and in India, season 1 received an overwhelming response from the audience. Now, all eyes will be set on season 2.

The reality show is all set to provide an opportunity to entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas, business prototypes or active businesses that will be evaluated by experienced investors and business experts. Last year, the judging panel included Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Ghazal Alagh. This year too, these names are expected to be retained and maybe other businessmen may also join in.

Shark Tank India season 1 began in August last year. It gave the opportunity to close to 100 business ideas to earn funding. More than Rs 42 crore was invested by the sharks in season 1. In the second season, more people will be invited to present their ideas and business proposals. So, if you want to feature on the reality show and make your business big, here's how you can participate in it.

Registration

-- Registrations for Shark Tank India have begun. You need to download/upgrade the SonyLIV app to register your business.

-- Create a profile. Fill in your details and select a language.

-- You will need to specify at what stage your business stand right now. There are three categories here-- Concept, prototype and revenue. Select one of the options.

-- Next, you will need to share the administrative, legal and financial information about your business.

-- In the next segment, you need to 'describe yourself' in the best possible manner. the selection team wants you to 'just be who you are' and 'share your experiences'. Only the founder's information should go in this section.

Audition

The Audition round has been divided into three parts.

Part 1: In the first round, you will need to give basic information about your business.

Part 2: If you clear the first round, the business idea will have to be elaborated in detail. A three-minute video will have to be shared by the participants here in which they will pitch their business.

Part 3: The third part is the personal interview round, which will take place in any one of the cities the team will choose. The Shark Tank India team will understand in detail the business idea from the participants.

If you clear all the three rounds of the audition, you will be invited to a shoot in Mumbai, where you will get to pitch directly in front of the 'sharks'. The audition rounds will have some time period in between for proper evaluation. If you clear the rounds, the information will be provided to you via e-mail.

