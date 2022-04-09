Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show opens registrations, apply using THESE steps

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONYTVOFFICIAL Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has opened registrations

TV's long-running quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is going to be back with a 14th season soon. Amitabh Bachchan returns as the quizmaster to test the contestants' knowledge on the hot seat. Last year, the grand prize was Rs 7 crore and this time too it is expected to be there for the taking. KBC chooses its contestants through an open process, which has various rounds. However, the first round begins with registration and the KBC Play Along segment, which will open on April 9 at 9 pm.

If you want to become a contestant on the life-changing reality show or participate to test your knowledge, follow the steps given below to register to become a participant.

-- To register for KBC 14, you must first download the Sony Liv app to your phone and enter some information about yourself.

-- First, select the language in which you are going to answer the questions.

-- Then fill in your name, age, mobile number, what state you live in and your educational qualification.

-- Next, you have to give information about your field of work. You will have several options in this section. Read carefully and click on the appropriate option.

-- One question will be posted on the Sony LIV App every day and you have to answer it. The time frame is 24 hours.

-- Questions will be shared starting April 9 till April 17. There will a total of eight questions spread over eight days.

-- If not on the Sony LIV App, you can send in the answer via SMS. Subscribers of Airtel, BSNL, IDEA, Jio & Vodafone operators in select circles can send in their SMSs to 509093.

-- All registration through SMSs need to be in the following format:

“KBC < A/B/C/D> ”. e.g.: If the correct

answer to the question aired is “A” according to you, you are 21 years and 10 months old and are a male; you

are required to send “KBC A 21 M”.

The first question for KBC Play Along is:

Q. Which city is served by the newly named 'Virangana Laxmibai' railway station.

A. Gwalior

B. Jhansi

C. Indore

D. Itarsi

Follow the above steps carefully and you have a chance to reach the hot seat. Remember to enter your mobile number when registering, so that the KBC team can contact you easily if they want to contact you.

Big B has been the host of KBC for years now. The show will air on Sony TV in the coming time and will become your daily dose of information and fun.