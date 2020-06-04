Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RONITROY Ronit Roy opens up about financial crisis, says, 'I did not kill myself'

Ronit Roy is one of the much-loved actors which the Bollywood and Television industry. Time and again, Ronit has proved his acting prowess in many films and daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But the road to success wasn't a smooth one for him. Saddened over the increase in the number of suicide cases in the television industry due to the financial crisis, the actor in a recent interview opened up about the struggles in the early days of his life. He revealed that after the release of his debut film Jaan Tere Naam in the year 1992, he was jobless for about six months but did not give up and killed himself.

In an interview with ETimes, Ronit talking about the same said, "My first film was released in 1992 Jaan Tere Naam which was a blockbuster. It was a silver jubilee and silver jubilee of that day means Rs 100 crore movie of today. My debut film was of that level. 1992 it released and for the next six months, I did not receive a single call. Then I got all kinds of trashy work which I did for three years and around 96 all the work dried up."

He added, "For four years I was sitting at home. I had a small car, but I had no money for petrol. I would walk up to my mother's house for a meal as I did not have money even after being in a silver jubilee film. I did not kill myself. I am not passing judgement on anybody. Everyone at some point in their life faces a financial crisis. I feel if you are facing a financial crisis then killing yourself is not a solution. I don't see any sense in taking your life because that can't be a solution."

For the unversed, during the coronavirus lockdown in the country, many small-time actors have taken the extreme step of taking their own lives due to lack of work or payment issues. Actor Manmeet Grewal was found hanging in his room on May 17 due to unemployment while Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta committed suicide on May 26 at the age of 25.

On the work front, Ronit's popular web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai co-starring Mona Singh and Gurdip Punjj will release on the digital platform on June 6.

