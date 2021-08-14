Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHAMI DESAI Rashami Desai oozes oomph in sensuous photos, stuns in black sequin dress

Actress Rashami Desai is a stunner in real life and her latest photoshoot is a proof. Her oh-so-hot pictures are here. Rashami is quite a trendsetter and manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram and dropped some gorgeous pictures of herself. In the pics, she added an oomph factor to her look. Donning a black sequin dress, the actress looked ravishing. She added glam to her look with smokey-eye make-up and hot red lipstick.

Rashami captioned her pictures as," Chaos...#rashamidesai #rashamians #diva #love #workmotivation #rythmicrashami #immagical." In her wet hair look and sequined dress, Rashami is an absolute sparkly splendour. Take a look

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai, who gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show "Bigg Boss 13" in 2019, says she has changed as a person after the show. "Life has not changed after 'Bigg Boss'. I have changed as a person, but for good. I'm more content and happier with myself. I've understood about self love. I've realised that I'm a person who loves people around her. I enjoyed a lot being on the show."

The actress, who is known for her shows "Dil Se Dil Tak" and "Uttaran", was recently seen in the music video "Kinaa sona" with "Bigg Boss 14" runner-up singer Rahul Vaidya. She is also part of the web series "Tandoor". She plays the role of an aspiring politician who marries her lover secretly in the series. She shares the screen with actor Tanuj Virwani in the series helmed by Nivedita Basu.

