Indian Idol 12: Great Khali to attend singing reality show's finale, supports Mohd Danish

The most popular singing reality show on TV 'Indian Idol 12' is all set to close the curtains on 75th Independence Day this year. It is the longest season and will end with a bang, marking a new era in reality TV. Contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble have reached the finale and will compete to win the title now. With an extravagant list of names attending the finale, Indian wrestler Khali will also be seen cheering for one of the top finalists, Mohd Danish.

The Great Khali will be showcasing his signature wrestling moves along with one of the contestants Mohd Danish and co-host Jay Bhanushali in the 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12.

Khali, who seems to be happy to be on the show, is all praise for Danish. He said: "I am a huge fan of Indian Idol and have come to support Mohd Danish and I wish him all the very best."

Talking about meeting Khali, Danish expressed, "It's like a blessing for me that I got a chance to meet Khali Sir. For me this is like a dream come true and really it is amazing to see how down to earth he is. He motivated all of us and I am thankful to the show for giving me a chance to meet him."

The grand finale of the singing reality show Indian Idol will happen on 15th August (Sunday). Viewers can watch the show on the SONY TV channel from 12 pm to 12 am. It will run for 12 hours LIVE on Sunday. The cast and crew along with the 6 finalists have been shooting for the episode that will mark the new era of reality TV.

