Indian Idol 12 Finale: The 12-hour-long episode to be 200-song musical feast

The most popular singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is all set to close the curtains on Independence Day this year. It is the longest season and will end with a bang, marking a new era in reality TV. Contestants including Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Turao and Sayli Kamble have reached the finale and will compete to win the title now. With over 40 acts and 200 songs, the 12-hour-long 'Greatest Finale Ever' episode of Indian Idol 12 will have some special guests to celebrate the Independence Day.

From singers like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali, rapper Mika Singh to Bollywood celebs Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, actress Soniya Kapoor and many more will be entertaining the audience with their songs and different acts.

Actor Jay Bhanushali would join the current host Aditya Narayan. They will be seen indulging in some fun and musical banter with the top six contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya and judges Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar.

Singer Sukhwinder Singh will also be joining one of the top six contestants Mohd Danish and both will be seen giving a power-packed performance on the song 'Chaiyan Chaiyan' and 'Lagan Lagi'. He will also be giving performances on the songs 'Jai Ho', 'Pagdi Sambhal' and 'Dard-e-Disco'.

He shares his excitement and says: "I am very happy for all the contestants who are a part of Indian Idol 12's Greatest Finale Ever. Every singer is fantastic. I love their passion for singing. While one is multi-talented, there are others who are good with classical singing and some like Mohd Danish who sings good qawwali."

The grand finale of the singing reality show Indian Idol will happen on 15th August on Sunday on the occasion of Independence Day. Viewers can watch the show on the SONY TV channel from 12 pm to 12 am.

(With IANS Inputs)