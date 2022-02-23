Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee plans surprise for Gurmeet Choudhary's birthday, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GURUCHOUDHARY Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are expecting their first child

TV and film actor Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated his birthday in Goa on February 22. His wife Debina Bonnerjee planned a surprise trip for the couple to Goa, where they spent some quality time together. The Ramayana actors are expecting their first child together. Taking on to his Instagram handle, Gurmeet shared a series of pictures from his intimate birthday celebrations with Debina. He expressed pleasure over how she managed to arrange a lovely surprise for him during her pregnancy.

Gurmeet penned a note on social media expressing how happy he is about his "beautiful and hardworking wife" making his day special. He wrote, “It couldn’t hv been more memorable than this beautiful beautiful trip. It is my birthday but my good wishes are pouring from my heart for my beautiful hardworking wife….How even in this state she could put this surprise together for me stealing my heart again. Happy birthday to us to another beautiful year @debinabon (sic).”

In the images from the celebrations by the beach, Debina flaunts her baby bump in a shimmery silver outfit and Gurmeet wears a lemon green shirt and white denim. In one of the pictures, Gurmeet cradles Debina's baby bump also. their adorable pictures from Gurmeet's birthday received a lot of love from the fans.

Before heading out to Goa, the couple also celebrated Gurmeet's birthday with close friends.

Recently, Debina and Gurmeet marked their ninth marriage anniversary by sharing an Instagram reel on Kacha Badam. "We have danced through our thick and thins holding each other’s hands….. what better way of welcoming another beautiful year of our togetherness Than this cute trending dance reel (sic)," Gurmeet wrote in his caption.

In February, the actor couple announced their pregnancy in an adorable social media post.