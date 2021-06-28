Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/PEARLVPURI 'Naagin' fame Pearl V Puri shares first Instagram post after bail in alleged rape case: I am still numb

The Television industry was left in shock when news of Pearl V Puri being arrested in connection with an alleged molestation and rape case of a child came. The 31-year-old actor was booked by Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police and a case was registered against him under IPC Sec. 376 AB and POCSO Act, 4, 8, 12,19, 21 for the rape of the minor girl. As soon as the news came, immense support started pouring in from his friends and colleagues from the industry. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody but was granted bail on June 15 which was confirmed by his lawyer Chetan Patil. The 'Naagin' actor has finally broken his silence and spoken about what happened to him in an Instagram post that was shared on Monday.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Pearl shared a post reading, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my Nani ma a few months back, then on her 17th day, I lost my dad, post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. The last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless."

He added, "I am still numb... but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer in 'Satyamev Jayate'. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming!

As soon as he shared the post, a lot of comments started pouring in from his industry friends who showed their support. Divya Khosla Kumar wrote, "Pearl we all know what the truth is & how those Shameless people made you a scapegoat in their own personal matters ...Really hope u get justice at the earliest." Ridhima Tiwari commented, "Prayers for truth to come out soon." While Akanksha Singh said, "We are always with you Pearl !! Don’t ever feel you are alone , we are in this with you !! Stay strong !! God bless you always."

According to the Valiv Police Station, which lodged the case, the victim's family had complained that Puri had allegedly molested and raped the girl, around two years ago. Amid this, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor opened up about having a conversation with the girl's mother who confessed that Pearl is innocent. Ekta took to her Instagram to share a lengthy post speaking in support of Pearl.

She wrote, "Will I support a child molester...or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this?" Ekta added, "After various calls with the child's/girl's mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it's her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid."

Pearl began his career as a television actor with the 2013 show "Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat" while Ekta Kapoor's "Naagin 3" and "Bepanah Pyaar" made him popular. He was last seen in the television series "Brahmarakshas 2".