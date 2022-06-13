Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/JUSTINBIEBER/MUNAWARFARUQUI Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui mocks Justin Bieber's facial paralysis, gets brutally trolled by netizens

Justin Bieber left the world in shock when he announced his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused him partial face paralysis. It has caused him a rare neurological condition characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. A number of fans as well as celebrities have got worried and are wishing him to get well soon. Sailing in the same boat was Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui. However, his tweet received flak from the netizens in response. It all happened because Munawar's tweet read, "Dear Justin Bieber, I can totally understand. Even here in India right side not working properly."

He even shared the update on his Instagram handle as well. Users after reading his tweet started bashing him for making fun of Bieber's facial paralysis. Many called it 'distasteful' while others said that making fun of someone's disease is not good.

Have a look at his tweet:

His tweet got all the attention from Twitterati. A person wrote, "Making jokes about someone's illness just shows how jahil you are... It doesn't make you funny." Another one said, "I am a fan, don’t use someone else’s pain and turn it into your pleasure in the name of comedy, it is actually not funny, be the creative content that we all know you can be, using someone’s heath condition is not creating content it’s just creating #kachra. #disappointed."

Coming back to Justin Bieber, the 28-year-old pop singer in a video on his Instagram account said that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which has caused his condition. Bieber announced that he will be taking a break from work as he needs time to recover. Apologising to his fans, he said that his condition is "pretty serious" and that is the reason why some of his shows were cancelled in recent times.

In the video, Justin explained, "As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

"So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

Bieber said that he has been doing facial exercises to recover but that he does not know how long it will take to recover.