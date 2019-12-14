Krushna Abhishek calls Bharti Singh 'ubli hui Madhuri' and leaves Salman Khan ROFL on The Kapil Sharma Show

The upcoming episodes of the popular The Kapil Sharma Show will witness the entry of superstar Salman Khan who also happens to be the producer of the show along with the cast of Dabangg 3 including director Prabhu Deva, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. A lot of promos have been shared by the makers of the show which show that everyone had a great time laughing at the jokes of the comedian. In addition to the same, another promo shows Krushna Abhishek referring Bharti Singh as 'ubli hui Madhuri' as she comes out in her avatar from the film Hum Apke Hain Kaun.

Everyone is seen in other characters as Kapil becomes Arora Sahab and welcomes others including Krushna who is decked up as Jackie Shroff. Bharti enters the stage as Madhuri Dixit's character Nisha. Soon everyone bursted into laughter when she does the trademark, "uhhu uhhu," later which she became a butt of jokes. Further, Abhishek says that if by any chance Dr. Nene sees her then, "toh nene ke dene padh jayenge'. Watch the hilarious video which everyone gasping for breath.

Not only this, but another promo shows Salman talking about why he prefers to sleep on the sofa then on bed. Take a look:

For the unversed, the cast appeared to promote their upcoming film which is slated to release on December 20. The film marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee and also star South superstar Kiccha Sudip. Watch the promo here:

