Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: BB14 rivals turn friends! Abhinav Shukla becomes photographer for Rahul Vaidya | Video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNBIJLANI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Foes to Friends! Abhinav Shukla turns photographer for Rahul Vaidya | Video

The much-awaited action reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to return on your television screens once again. This is the reason why some prominent faces have flown to Cape Town to shoot their stunts along with filmmaker and host Rohit Shetty. Former Bigg Boss contestants Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya will also be seen performing some nerve-wrenching stunts in the show. The duo did not get along in the reality show and were seen at loggerheads. It seems that now they have buried the hatchet.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video shared by co-contestant of KKK Arjun Bijlani Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya can be seen bonding as Abhinav is clicking Rahul's pictures. Arjun pulls their leg as he says, “Dekhiye, Abhinav Shukla Rahul Vaidya ki photo kheech raha hai aur log kehte hai ki yeh ladte hai."

It won't be wrong to say that Abhinav Shukla has donned the hat of the official photographer for all the contestants in Cape Town as he can be seen clicking some amazing pictures. Contestants Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Singh, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani have often shared pictures clicked by him on their social media platforms.

Check out here:

Also read: Nakuul Mehta pens inspiring message as he shares pics with son Sufi; quotes Khalil Gibran