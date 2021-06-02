Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAKUUL MEHTA Nakuul Mehta pens inspiring message as he shares pics with son Sufi; quotes Khalil Gibran

Television popular actor Nakuul Mehta is currently embracing fatherhood. Nakul with his wife and singer Jankee Parekh recently welcomed a baby boy whom they named Sufi. On Wednesday, Nakuul took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his son along with an inspiring message. He quoted well-known writer Kahlil Gibran's life lesson.

Sharing the pictures of holding son Sufi in his arms under the beautiful blue sky Nakuul wrote, "Kahlil Gibran's words have never felt this close as they do today... 'Your children are not your children. They are the sons and daughters of life's longing for itself. They come through you but not from you. And though they are with you yet they belong not to you."

"You may give them your love but not your thoughts, For they have their own thoughts. You may house their bodies but not their souls, For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow, Which you cannot visit, not even in your dreams. You may strive to be like them, But seek not to make them like you. For life goes not backward nor tarries with yesterday...' Hey, @babysufim. We'l try to remember these words every day of our lives."

Many celebrities and Nakuul's friend from the industry Raj Singh Arora, Drashti Dhami, Tahira Kashyap, Pooja Gor, Surbhi Jyoti, Monika Khanna dropped their love in the comments section.

For the unversed, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on February 3, 2021. Their son Sufi was diagnosed with Bilateral inguinal Hernia and had to undergo surgery. Sharing a beautiful picture with son Sufi, Jankee had penned an emotional note and revealed how she prepared him for the surgery.

On the professional front, Nakuul was last seen in the web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

