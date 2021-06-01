Kumkum Bhagya actress Leena Jumani calls off engagement after 5 years: ‘Unfortunately, things didn’t work out’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEENA JUMANI Kumkum Bhagya actress Leena Jumani calls off engagement: ‘Unfortunately, things didn’t work out’

Television actress Leena Jumani who is currently playing the role of Tanushree in Kumkum Bhagya surprised her fans when she announced in 2015 that she has been engaged to her long-time boyfriend Rahul Sachdeva. She had revealed that she got engaged to a US-based businessman on December 13, 2014, after dating each other for 3 years. However, the actress revealed that after 5 years of engagement, the couple parted ways over a year ago.

In an interview with ETimes, Leena Jumani confirmed the break-up and said that things didn’t work out between them. “Yes, it’s true that Rahul and I are no longer with each other. We got engaged in 2014 and hoped to get married, but unfortunately, things didn't work out. I would not like to get into what went wrong. I wish him well,” she said. When asked whether a long engagement isn’t advisable, Leena said that it depends on the equation one has with their partner. “If things go well, why will you not get married? If things are not meant to be; they don’t happen,” she said.

She said that she is open to finding someone but she is in no hurry. “Currently, I am open to finding someone, but I am not in a hurry. I would like to go out and meet someone only if he is worth it. I don’t want to just casually keep meeting people. At this point, I am not ready to look for a partner. My parents are keen for me to settle down, but I am happy looking after myself and enjoying my single space. We are all going through a pandemic and even if there was no pandemic, I would not jump to find someone again," she added.

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Leena was recently seen in the web series Paro, on OTT platform ULLU.