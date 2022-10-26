Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: When Amitabh Bachchan crossed a ditch to meet his school crush

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan is the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recounted an interesting anecdote from his school life on the sets of popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'. In conversation with contestant Sahil Shinde, a 3rd year Electrical Engineering student from Amravati, Maharashtra, Big B told him about his crush during school days.

Big B tells the contestant that when he was staying in a hostel in his school, he used to travel to a nearby area because the girl he liked was in the sister school located there. "Our sister school was located at a nearby area and I used to cross a ditch to reach the girl's school to look for the girl I liked during those days," said Big B.

Later, he asked Sahil if he liked someone and he replied: 'No'. But afterwards in a video played during the show for him brings out his truth. As his friends inform Bachchan that since his school days he has liked a girl. To this, the host said: "You cannot tell a lie on the show and now when we know you like someone, tell us about her." The promo ends here.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

