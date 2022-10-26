Is action adventure genre the new calling for Indian cinema? What Karthikeya 2, Ram Setu's success tells us

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AKSHAYKUMAR Indian films based on the genre of action and adventure is gaining more audience

The action-adventure genre has been a favourite of moviegoers in India and abroad. Here, the theme remains to be explored further and used to its full potential. Riding on the promise of a 'big screen experience', such films are loaded with entertainment. It's best to say that these kind of films are meant for theaters. Hollywood films in the genre have enjoyed good viewership and now, taking a cue, Indian makers are too venturing more and more into the territory. Of course, the making comes with its own set of challenges but if done right, the box office returns justify the efforts put in, as some of the films coming out domestically in 2022 have proved.

Brahmastra: Part 1

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra in parts has the elements of the action and adventure genre. The movie has been a huge success at the Indian box office and even became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022. It was filmed in various locations in India and abroad and was CGI and postproduction heavy. The movie even took close to four years to finally hit the screens but the hard work of the team showed. Director Ayan Mukerji has tasted success in a relatively new genre in Bollywood and paved the way for other aspiring filmmakers to follow in his footsteps.

Read: Who is Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty? Net worth, best movies, upcoming projects, career, family

Karthikeya 2

The Telugu film Karthikeya 2 is based on the theme of Lord Krishna. It is also in a similar genre with the protagonist, played by Nikhil Siddhartha, embarking on a perilous journey to unfold the mysteries of ancient India and its culture. It started off making noise in the domestic market first and when the Hindi version made its way to the theatres in the Northern region, fans really enjoyed the storytelling and how the concept was packaged and presented. The movie did better than Bollywood films released at that time (Liger, Doobaara) in terms of money invested and box office returns. The cast was new to the audience in the North but still, the audience was pulled to the cinema halls because of the film, its idea, and the presentation.

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu has hit the cinema halls on October 25. The movie sees Akshay as archaelogist Aryan who sets out to unravel the truth about the Ram Setu and Ramayana and ends up discovering his own faith. The movie has registered a good day one opening at the box office and even though the reviews have been mixed, the audience is crowding outside cinema halls. Most of those who have watched it are praising Ram Setu for its concept and how the lead star Akshay has shown faith in a relatively newer genre in Bollywood. If the movie does good business by the time its theatrical run winds up, such stories can see more investors and actors interested in taking it up.

Read: Ram Setu Movie Review: Akshay Kumar starrer has ample action and adventure but suffers from mediocre storyline

Latest Entertainment News