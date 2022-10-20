Who is Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty? Net worth, best movies, upcoming projects, career, family

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FANCLUB Rishab Shetty is the mind behind the hit Kannada film Kantara

Kantara has emerged as one of the biggest hits from the Kannada film industry. It has become the third highest-grossing film of all time for the industry, only behind the two KGF films, featuring Yash. With close to Rs 170 crore in its pocket at the worldwide box office, Kantara has surpassed many biggies and broken various box office records that people never thought it would. Now, all eyes are on film actor, writer and director Rishab Shetty, whose vision has made Kantara one of the most talked-about films of the year. Many are also wondering who this brilliant filmmaker and actor is.

Rishab Shetty's career in films

Even though for many Rishab Shetty's name may only be coming up now, he has been associated with the film business since 2006. He has delivered some of the Kannada industry's most popular critical and commercial blockbusters. He started his career by assisting AMR Ramesh in Cyanide. In 2008, he first began working on his first directorial Ricky, which would not release till 2016.

Rishab had seen his friends, who were working as ADs getting small roles. He caught on to this and started featuring in movies. His first role was in the 2010 feature film Nam Areali Ondina. He continued to do character roles till he made Ricky with Rakshit Shetty. Their friendship would blossom into a great professional equation.

Directorial debut with Ricky and the hit film Kirik Party

Rishab had befriended Rakshit Shetty while working on a TV serial as an assistant. Later, they featured together in the 2014 film Ulidavaru Kandanthe. When he narrated the story of Ricky to Rishab, he agreed to do it. The film was an average hit but got Rishab the attention he needed. He would then go on to make Kirik Party, which would become a huge success and a cult. It is reported that Kirik Party may also get a Hindi remake.

In 2018, Rishab directed Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai. It was declared a blockbuster at the box office. In 2019, it won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film, at the 66th National Film Awards. In 2022, Kantara is winning accolades.

Rishab Shetty best movies

Rishab's all films are different from one another, be it theme or style. Apart from his recent release Kantara, you must check out his previous directorials Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai, Kirik Party and Ricky. As an actor, his movie Lucia, Tuglak, Bell Bottom and Ulidavaru Kandanthe are worth watching.

Rishab Shetty upcoming films

At a recently held press meet, producer Allu Aravind revealed that he has called and asked Rishab Shetty to star in his next film after watching Kantara in Kannada. This would mark his first Telugu film as an actor.

Rishab Shetty's family

Rishab has been married to Pragathi Shetty since 2017. They share a child together, a boy named Ranvit Shetty, who was born in 2019.

Rishab Shetty's net worth

Rishab is one of the popular filmmakers in Kannada film industry. Now, he is much sought after as Kantara has succeeded globally. Every production house will be chasing him to bankroll his next project even as he is eyed by filmmakers to feature in their projects. He owns an Audi Q7 car worth Rs 85 lakh.

His own banner Rishab Shetty Films produces films.

