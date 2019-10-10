Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aamna Sharif as Komolika is a spitting image of Hina Khan. Seen it yet?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif as Komolika looks like spitting image of Hina Khan. Seen it yet?

One of the most-anticipated daily soaps of the small screen Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is soon going to get a major twist when the popular negative character of Komolika will make her comeback in the show. The role will now be played by Aamna Sharif who has replaced actress Hina Khan after she left the show for her Bollywood projects. The fans have been wanting to see the new Komolika playing with her hair-flicks and now the pictures from the sets are out.

A few pictures of the actress are out on the internet and we bet, she looks exactly like Hina. Dressed up in a blue coloured crop top with ruffled off-shoulder sleeves, Aamna looked sizzling with those silver waist chain, gold bangles, a choker necklace, and open hair. We are quite impressed with her look and hope that her acting also impresses the fans. Have a look:

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif as Komolika looks like spitting image of Hina Khan. Seen it?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif as Komolika looks like spitting image of Hina Khan. Seen it?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Aamna Sharif as Komolika looks like spitting image of Hina Khan. Seen it?

Aamna, in her interview with Pinkvilla, said, "It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News